Indian Visa For Djibouti, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Dominica, El Salvador

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





INDIAN VISA FOR DJIBOUTIAN CITIZENS

Tourists travel to India for a variety of reasons, including the country's breathtaking architecture, yoga retreats, and spiritual healing education. Since the country's first electronic travel permit was issued, many visitors have found it easier to visit India. As a result, it remains a popular tourist destination, and in 2014, the Indian government changed its visa policy, extending the online travel permit to 169 countries, including Djibouti, making it easier for residents to apply for an Indian e-Visa. Djibouti residents can apply for one of four types of India e-Visas: e-Tourist, e-Business, e-Conference, or e-Medical visas. People who want to visit India for tourist purposes can apply for a one-month e-Tourist visa, which permits them to remain for up to 30 days and participate in activities such as sightseeing, visiting friends and family, and attending retreats. This visa only permits for two visits to the nation. The e-Tourist Visa, which is valid for one year and five years, permits visitors to visit India several times for a total of no more than 90 days per visit. The India e-Visa can now be filed for online, eliminating the requirement for applicants to make an appointment at a local Indian Embassy or Consulate, saving time and money.

INDIAN EVISA REQUIREMENTS FOR DJIBOUTIAN CITIZENS



An authentic passport (ensuring the validity of 6 months from the arrival date)

A valid email address to receive the Indian eVisa in their Inbox. A valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR DOMINICA CITIZENS

In 2014, the Indian government changed its visa policy in response to an increase in the number of travelers entering India. As a result, Electronic Travel Authorization is now available to citizens of 169 countries, including Dominica, making it easier to obtain an Indian e-Visa. Dominicans have had access to the online application form provided by the Government of India since 2014. Dominicans can apply for any of three types of e-Visas to India: tourist, business, or medical. The 1-month e-Tourist Visa allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days, doing things like sightseeing and visiting friends and family. This visa allows only two entries. The Long-Term Tourist e-Visa, which is valid for one and five years, allows Dominicans to stay in India for a maximum of 90 days per multiple-entry visit. The 1 Year Business eVisa is for business travelers in India. It is intended for people attending meetings, starting business ventures and it allows a stay of up to 180 days. The e-Medical Visa is for visitors to India seeking medical treatment. It allows the holder to stay in the country for up to 60 days and three times in total. Typically, applications from Dominican citizens are approved within two to three business days. Applicants can apply for a visa once they know the date and location of their trip to India.

Indian Visa Requirements for Dominican Citizens



A valid passport with at least six months of validity.

A complete Passport information scan.

An e-mail address so you can receive your eVisa in your Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay the for eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR SALVADORAN CITIZENS

Since 2014, the Indian government has allowed Salvadorans to apply for Indian visas online. Salvadorans can obtain an e-Visa for the majority of short-term trips. Salvadorans are one of over 170 countries that can apply for an e-Visa to India. Salvadorans can apply for a variety of Indian online visas, depending on their reason for visiting India. Salvadorians are eligible for each of the visas listed below, which are organized as follows: The India Tourist e-Visa is the most common type of visa, and it is used for travel, recreation, visiting family, and attending yoga retreats or meditation classes. During the one-month validity period of this visa, a Salvadoran visitor may stay in the country for 30 days. A double entry visa allows Salvadoran people to visit India twice during the validity period. In addition, there are two types of e-tourist visas available in India: a one-year e-tourist visa and a five-year e-tourist visa. Salvadoran travelers can enter and stay in India for the duration of the visa, which is one year or five years, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. The online application for the India e-Visa takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the form is entirely electronic.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR SALVADORAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR EQUATOGUINEAN CITIZENS

Since 2014, the Indian government has made available an online application form for Equatoguineans seeking Indian visas. Equatoguineans can obtain an e-Visa for the majority of short-term trips. Over 170 nationalities, including Equatoguineans, are eligible for an e-Visa to India. Equatoguineans can apply for a variety of Indian internet visas based on their reason for visiting India. Equatoguineans can apply for any visa, which is organized as follows: The India Tourist e-Visa is the most common type of visa, and it is used for travel, recreation, visiting family, and attending yoga retreats or meditation classes. A visitor from Equatorial Guinea can stay in the country for 30 days during the visa's one-month validity period. A double entry visa allows Equatoguinean people to visit India twice during the validity period. In addition, there are two types of e-tourist visas available in India: a one-year e-tourist visa and a five-year e-tourist visa. Equatoguinean travelers can enter and stay in India for the duration of the visa, which is one year or five years, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. The online application for the India e-Visa takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the form is entirely electronic.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR EQUATOGUINEAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR ERITREAN CITIZENS

Since 2014, the Indian government has made available an online application form for Eritreans seeking Indian visas. Eritreans can obtain an e-Visa for the majority of short-term trips. Eritreans are one of over 170 countries that can apply for an e-Visa to India. Eritreans can choose from a variety of Indian online visas depending on their reason for visiting India. Eritreans may obtain any of the visas listed below, which are classified as follows: The India Tourist e-Visa is the most common type of visa, and it is used for travel, recreation, visiting family, and attending yoga retreats or meditation classes. During the one-month validity period of this visa, an Eritrean tourist may stay in the nation for 30 days. A double entry visa allows Eritrean people to visit India twice during the validity period. In addition, there are two types of e-tourist visas available in India: a one-year e-tourist visa and a five-year e-tourist visa. Eritrean travelers can enter and stay in India for the duration of the visa, which is one year or five years, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. The online application for the India e-Visa takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the form is entirely electronic.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR ERITREAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.