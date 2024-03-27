Indian Visa For Russian, Indonesian, Benin, Bosnia, Burundi Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





INDIAN VISA FOR RUSSIAN CITIZENS

India has been a favorite holiday spot for travelers worldwide because of its various cultures and religions. For quick clearance, Russian citizens just have to fulfill the criteria for the Indian e-Visa. Russian citizens have the option to apply for one of three types of Indian e-Visas based on the purpose of their travel. Residents from 169 nations are now able to request travel permits through an online platform instead of having to visit the Indian Embassy, which can be a lengthy process. Russian citizens must obtain a visa before traveling to India for leisure, business, or medical purposes. Ever since India shifted the visa application process to an online platform in 2014, acquiring an Indian e-Visa has become much simpler. Visitors can stay in the country for up to 90 days to visit relatives or see the sights with the Tourist eVisa. For business travelers, e-Business Visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issue, and multiple entries are allowed, each stay cannot exceed 180 days. And for anyone seeking medical treatment in India, the e-Medical Visa offers stays of 60 days up to 3 times for Russian citizens. Once applicants have decided which visa suits their needs, all they have to do is fill in the India e-Visa form. The application process is completely online, easy to fill out and can be completed and submitted in 30 minutes.

Documents Required for Citizens of Russia



A valid passport with at least six months validity from the date of travel, with a scanned copy of the biographical page.

The details of where they will be staying in India, and entry and exit details.

A scanned passport photo, in color on a plain white background.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the visa fee.

