Police Books Double Agent For Giving Fake Info To Security Agencies In North Kashmir's Karnah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said to have booked a double agent for giving fake information about counterfeit heroin to security agencies.
A police spokesman in a statement said that on 26-3-2024, reliable information was received at PS Karnah that one Aazam Shah S/O Ghulam Hussain Shah R/O Pingla Haridal is using urea fertilizer, Nishashat and white cosmetic powder etc and is making artificial Brown Sugar like substance.ADVERTISEMENT
“Thereafter, the said person is giving wrong information to security agencies in order to falsely implicate innocent persons. Accordingly, a case under FIR number 14/2024 under section 420 IPC has been registered in Police station Karnah and investigation taken up,” police said.
During search of his premises, incriminating material (urea fertiliser, starch powder, white cosmetic powder) and cell phone of the said accused has been seized for expert analysis, police said.
Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.
