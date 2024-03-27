               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ICESCO Obtains Observer Status In Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network


3/27/2024 6:10:11 AM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and CulturalOrganisation (ICESCO) has been granted observer status in theNon-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN), Azernews reports, citing the Islamic WorldEducational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation.

Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, ICESCO Director-General, welcomed thisstep, confirming that the organisation's membership in theNon-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network is a step towardsenhancing cooperation with the network member countries inimplementing joint initiatives and valorizing the network's role inpromoting the values of coexistence and peace.

This decision was announced during the opening of the 3rdconference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAMPN) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Thus, ICESCO becomes the fourth international organisation to begranted observer status in the Non-Aligned Movement ParliamentaryNetwork.

