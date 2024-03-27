Number Of People Injured In Terrorist Attack In Crocus City Hall Reaches 360

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of people injured in the terrorist attack at "CrocusCity Hall" in Moscow has reached 360.

Azernews reports, citing TASS, that the Russian Federal Centrefor Medical Disasters has released information about this.

It was noted that 360 people, including 11 children, wereinjured as a result of the terrorist attack.

It should be noted that on March 22, a terrorist attack tookplace at "Crocus City Hall" in the Moscow region of Russia. 139people died as a result of the incident. Russian President VladimirPutin said that the perpetrators and executors would be found andpunished.

Furthermore, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terroristincident.