MP Considers Decision On Increase In Parking Prices Adequate In Azerbaijan

In recent days, prices in underground and above-ground parkingareas in the central parts of the capital, Baku, have increased upto 2.6 times. This has led to sharp dissatisfaction on socialnetworks, Azernews reports.

According to the new monthly tariffs at underground parkingfacilities under the balance of the Azerbaijan Land TransportAgency (ALTA), prices range from 1 manat 66 qepik to 4 manat 66qepik for one day. The highest monthly rate is 20 qepik perhour.

Among those expressing their opinions is Rufat Guliyev, a memberof the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee ofthe Milli Majlis (National Assembly of the AzerbaijanRepublic).

He stated that the increase in parking fees for cars should bepositively welcomed. Deputy Rufat Quliyev considers the sharpincrease in parking fees for cars in Baku as an adequatedecision.

He mentioned that in all countries, prices in city centres,including parking fees, food services, rents, and generallyeverything else, are two to three times higher compared to otherareas.

"In the centre of Baku, everything is two to three times moreexpensive compared to other areas. Even within a few kilometresfrom the centre, prices are relatively lower. It is not surprisingthat parking fees are also adjusted accordingly. Currently, themaster plan for Baku is being prepared. Over AZN 80 billion will beallocated for this process by 2040. As part of this process, allparking issues will also be completely resolved."

R. Quliyev emphasised the importance of such a decision byaddressing the problems related to congestion in the centre of thecapital.

"Therefore, the implementation of such a decision should bepositively welcomed. This could also be beneficial for thedevelopment of public transportation. Residents should come to thecity centre by metro or bus. Alternatively, everyone can park theircars in suitable parking lots outside the centre and walk. I thinkit should be like this."

Shortly after, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency alsoexpressed its position on the issue.

It was stated that the Government House, Winter Park, andCentral Park do not cover the expenses from the income generatedfrom parking activities in underground parking areas.

"The existing facilities in parking areas (lifts, escalators,payment terminals, fire protection systems, etc.) are in poorcondition, requiring substantial funding for repair and renovation the existing tariffs is considered appropriate to reducedamage and improve the level of service provided to thepopulation," ALTA said in its release.