Theater During War Not Only About Destroyed Buildings, But Also About New Performances And Filled Halls - Ministry Of Culture And Information Policy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Theater during a full-scale war is not only about destroyed buildings but also about filled halls and new performances.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine wrote about this on Facebook on the occasion of International Theater Day.

"Theater during a full-scale war is not only about destroyed and damaged buildings. At the same time, it means filled halls and new performances, for which tickets have been sought for months," the ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that today Ukrainian artists are performing in theaters of Ukraine and on the world stage, raising funds to help the front, working in exile, and returning art to their native deoccupied cities. Many of them took up arms and stood up to defend the state.

"We believe that art will return to all theaters of Ukraine," the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy emphasized.

As reported, March 27 is the International Day of Theater. In Ukraine, despite the full-scale war, the theater lives, works, prepares premieres, and has a huge audience demand. Moreover, there are some performances for which tickets cannot be bought even six months in advance.