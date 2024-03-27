From Prisoner To President.. Bassirou Faye Wins Senegal's Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mustafa Al-Muraini

RABAT, March 27 (KUNA) -- The March 25 presidential election in Senegal was anything but ordinary, it followed a political crisis triggered by President Macky Sall's decision to delay the elections and resulted in opposition alliance candidate Bassirou Faye winning in the first round. At 44 years old, this man was relatively unknown, having never held a political position in the country except as a tax administration employee, his decision to run for elections was unexpected, as it was prompted by the Constitutional Council's rejection of politician and deputy -now-dissolved PASTEF party- Ousmane Sonko's candidacy, so Bassirou Faye was chosen as his protege and replacement in the presidential elections.

Faye was nominated from inside prison, where he and his colleague Ousmane Sonko were serving sentences, they were released on the eve of the election campaign due to a presidential amnesty aimed at easing political tensions.

They entered the election campaign to make up for lost time, competing with 19 other candidates, including the former Prime Minister Amadou Ba.

With the support of his ally and mentor Ousmane Sonko, Diomaye Faye was able to attract broad sections of youth eager for change, his political discourse resonated with nationalistic sentiments and played on social and economic contradictions, invoking slogans to rejuvenate political life, and provide opportunities for a better living.

This made his rhetoric widely appealing among youth, who saw him as an embodiment of their aspirations, he received backing from Islamic groups that saw him as a substitute for a political elite deeply rooted in secularism, Faye does not shy away from his affiliation with the prevalent Islamic phenomenon in Senegal.

Born in 1980 to a modest Senegalese family, Bassirou Faye received his education in Senegal's schools, eventually earning master's degree in law, he worked as a tax inspector before meeting his mentor, Ousmane Sonko, and developing a close friendship based on shared vision and opinions, together, they founded the PASTEF party in 2014, which opposes President Macky Sall's regime, Faye later became the party's general secretary in 2022.

In April 2023, Bassirou Faye faced charges of defamation and actions endangering public security for criticizing the arrest of his colleague Ousmane Sonko, he was jailed without trial until the 2024 presidential nominations, he was surprised by his nomination in place of Sonko, whose candidacy was rejected by the Constitutional Council. Six days after the start of the election campaign, benefiting from a presidential pardon, he was embraced by the Senegalese people and led him to the presidential palace after decisively winning the first-round race with a significant lead over his rivals. (end) mrn