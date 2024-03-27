US authorities presume 6 workers dead following cargo ship collides with Baltimore bridge

(MENAFN) Early Tuesday, a significant Baltimore bridge collapsed dramatically after being struck by a container ship, resulting in the tragic deaths of six individuals who fell into the dark waters below. This incident also led to the closure of one of the nation's busiest ports.



By Tuesday evening, search-and-rescue operations for the six individuals who were on the bridge during the collapse had shifted to a recovery mission, as stated by Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon N. Gilreath.



“We do not believe that we’re going to find any of these individuals still alive,” he stated, considering factors such as water temperature and the duration since the container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, resulting in its collapse at approximately 1:30 AM.



Earlier, Jeffrey Pritzker, the executive vice president of Brawner Builders, stated that one individual had survived the bridge collapse. However, the names of those involved were not disclosed.



On Tuesday, as an extensive search effort was underway, Maryland Governor Wes Moore remained optimistic about the possibility of locating the missing individuals. Nevertheless, he expressed deep sorrow after authorities decided to suspend the active search for survivors.



"Our heart goes out to the families," he declared following the active search for survivors was suspended. "I can’t imagine how painful today has been for these families, how painful these hours have been for these families."

