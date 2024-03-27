Mutah University Collaborates With British Council To Host IELTS Exam

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, March 27 (Petra) - President of Mutah University, Salameh Naimat, discussed on Wednesday with a delegation from the British Council accrediting the university as a regional center for conducting the IELTS exam in the southern region of Jordan.Naimat expressed during the meeting the university's commitment to fostering collaboration with the British Council, emphasizing the significance of offering the IELTS exam locally. He highlighted that this partnership aims to streamline the examination process for residents of the southern governorates.Underlining the pivotal role of the IELTS exam in facilitating educational pursuits abroad for students and community members alike, Naimat affirmed the university's readiness to administer the exam efficiently.Mutah University stands prepared to oversee student registrations and facilitate exam logistics on campus, be it in paper-based or computerized formats, he said. With well-equipped classrooms and state-of-the-art computer laboratories, the university possesses the requisite infrastructure to ensure a seamless examination experience, he added.