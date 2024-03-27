Report urges government to take action against AI threat to take 8M UK jobs

(MENAFN) A recent report has highlighted the looming threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI) to the job market in the United Kingdom. The analysis, conducted by the Institute for Public Policy Research, paints a stark picture of potential job losses under what it terms a "worst-case scenario." According to the report, approximately 8 million jobs in the UK could be at risk if significant intervention is not undertaken.



The report underscores that the UK is currently experiencing a pivotal moment in its relationship with AI technology. It identifies two distinct phases in the adoption of AI: the ongoing first wave and an impending second wave characterized by deeper integration of AI into business operations. Alarmingly, if left unchecked, the report suggests that as much as 59% of tasks currently performed by human workers could be taken over by AI systems during this second phase.



Particularly vulnerable during this initial wave are support and part-time roles, including positions in sectors such as secretarial work, customer service, and administrative duties. Women and younger workers are likely to bear the brunt of these job losses, given their overrepresentation in these sectors.



Looking ahead to the second wave, the report paints a dire scenario in which approximately 7.9 million jobs could be eliminated, with no corresponding increase in GDP. Such a development would have profound implications for the UK economy and society as a whole.



In light of these findings, the report calls upon the British government to take decisive action to mitigate the potential negative impacts of AI on the job market. It emphasizes the importance of implementing a fair industrial strategy that safeguards the interests of workers and ensures a smooth transition to a future where AI plays an increasingly prominent role in the workforce.

MENAFN27032024000045015682ID1108026782