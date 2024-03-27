Egypt begins repayment process for dues to foreign oil, gas companies

(MENAFN) Egypt has initiated the process of settling its outstanding dues to foreign oil and gas companies operating within the country, the government announced on Tuesday. Sources indicate that approximately USD1.5 billion has been allocated for these payments.



According to a statement from the cabinet, the payment process has already commenced and covers around 20 percent of the total arrears owed to the companies. The remaining amount will be disbursed according to a predefined schedule.



Egypt had accumulated these arrears due to a prolonged shortage of foreign currency. However, this shortage has alleviated in recent weeks following several measures, including a significant investment deal, currency devaluation, and an expansion of the country's International Monetary Fund program.



Sources close to oil companies reveal that Egypt has notified at least one of the companies about the initiation of payments, with up to USD1.5 billion earmarked for this purpose, starting as early as Tuesday.



Another industry insider indicates that USD1.5 billion has been allocated for oil co-receivable payments, with the intention of reimbursing each company 20 percent of their overdue receivables.



“Some companies are apparently going to receive this money today,” the industry source further mentioned.



Egypt's finance and petroleum ministries have not yet provided comments in response to requests for clarification.

MENAFN27032024000045015839ID1108026704