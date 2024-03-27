India's Tech-Enabled Preschool Leader, Footprints, Gears Up For Growth Expansion In Tier-1 Cities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, March 27, 2024: Footprints, India's leading play school and preschool brand renowned for its high-quality early childhood education and childcare services, unveils its significant expansion strategy. The company aims to add up to 7 centers in Gurgaon and increase its capacity to over 2000 children, reaching 80 centers in Bengaluru and 100 in Delhi. Footprints, the top tech-enabled preschool brand in India, is about to go through a significant expansion. Their goal is to reach 350 centers by 2025 and secure a top 3 position with a projected revenue of INR 275 crore, concentrating on Tier-1 and 2 cities.



Footprints have identified strategic areas for growth, focusing on tier-1 and select tier-2 cities with a high density of urban families. These locations fit nicely with Footprints' educational offerings and show a strong demand for early education. By the end of 2025, Footprints intends to almost quadruple its present footprint, going from 20 cities to nearly 40 cities in India.



"Considering the overwhelming trust and love we have received from these cities, we are happy that we could further strengthen our mission of establishing more centers in a short period," said Raj Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO of Footprints. "With this expansion, we proudly say Footprints will be able to encourage and ensure a better preschool experience for many more children. We strongly believe in our pledge to provide outstanding early education and childcare services, and we will continue to use technology to increase parental involvement, satisfaction, and operational efficiency."



A champion of innovation, Footprints constantly upgrades to meet the needs of modern families. Their investment in AI technology demonstrates their dedication to excellence. This ensures the highest quality and safety standards by enabling real-time monitoring of crucial factors, including lesson plan execution, cleanliness, and adult-child ratios.



Footprints have established a unique hybrid model that combines the franchise's strengths and company-operated centers, ensuring unparalleled quality and scalability while remaining steadfast in the commitment to providing a safe, nurturing, and enriching environment for children, empowering parents to participate in their child's growth journey actively.



About Footprints



Footprints is a distinguished Play School and preschool brand founded and operated by alumni from prestigious institutions like IIT and IIM. Footprints is dedicated to providing high-quality early education and childcare services. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by parents in balancing their busy lives with active participation in their child's growth journey, Footprints integrates advanced technology through the Footprints ParentConnect App.





