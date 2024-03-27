Six Maoists Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, March 27 (IANS) At least six Maoists were killed by security forces during an encounter in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

An official said that a search operation is underway to find more Maoists sheltering in the dense forest area.

The incident occurred when a joint team of DRG and CRPF was carrying out a search operation following a tip of the presence of Maoists in the region. When the forces reached Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages, the Maoists started firing on the security forces.

After more than two hours of exchange of firing, the bodies of six Maoists, including two women, were recovered from the forest. Inspector General of Police (IGP), P Sundarraj confirmed the casualties, adding that the further search operation was still underway.

As the Lok Sabha elections are getting closer, the Maoist activities have seen a spike in different regions in Chhattisgarh.

On March 19, four Maoists, who collectively carried a cash reward of 36 lakh, were killed in an encounter with Gadchiroli Police commandos and CRPF along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

During the assembly elections held in November last year, several incidents of Maoist attacks were reported in different parts of Chhattisgarh, including an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Sukma district a day before the first phase of the election.