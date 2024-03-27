Russian Army Loses 1,030 Troops, 11 Tanks In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to March 27, 2024 amount to about 439,190 invaders, including another 1,030 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,904 enemy tanks (+11 in the past day), 13,216 armored combat vehicles (+9), 10,931 artillery systems (+27), 1,019 multiple launch rocket systems, 728 air defense systems (+1), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,578 unmanned aerial vehicles (+25), 2,015 cruise missiles (+1), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 14,539 motor vehicles (+41), and 1,794 special equipment units (+5).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, the enemy launched five missile attacks, 74 air strikes, and 152 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.