Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down 10 Of 13 Shahed Uavs Overnight


3/27/2024 5:13:44 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 10 of the 13 drones launched by Russia at Ukraine overnight.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovaliov, on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"At night, Russian terrorists once again attacked Ukraine using 13 Shahed 136\131 drones. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 10 drones," he said.

Read also: Russian army loses 1,030 troops, 11 tanks in Ukraine in past day

As reported, according to the General Staff, Russia launched 5 missile attacks and 74 air strikes against Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

