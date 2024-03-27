Russians Shell Nikopol District Again With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army twice attacked the communities of the Nikopol district of the

Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Late in the evening, the aggressor hit the Nikopol district twice more. They hit the Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities with heavy artillery. He fired about half a dozen shells," the statement said.

No one was killed or injured.

As reported, on March 26, private houses, a private enterprise, and power lines were damaged by shelling in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.