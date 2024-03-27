Three People Injured In Kherson Region Due To Russian Shelling Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The army of the Russian Federation shelled 11 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, injuring three people.

The head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the enemy fired on Tiahynka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Odradokamianka, Zolota Balka, Lvove and the city of Kherson," the statement reads.

The Russian military hit residential areas, damaging a multi-story building and two private houses. An outbuilding, a bus, and a car were also hit.

Three people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

As reported, on March 26, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the town of Beryslav, injuring two residents.