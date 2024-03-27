Russians Shell Sumy Region With Mortars And Artillery At Night And In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, the Russian army fired twice at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.
The Sumy Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"16 explosions were recorded. The Krasnopillia and Znob-Novhorodske communities were shelled," the message says.
The enemy fired mortars at the Krasnopillia community. An artillery attack was carried out in the Znob-Novhorodske community.
As reported, Bukovyna continues to support residents of the Sumy region who had to leave their homes due to constant Russian shelling.
