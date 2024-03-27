Ecuadorian President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Daniel Noboa Azín, Constitutional President of the Republic ofEcuador has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on hisre-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan
Mr. President.
It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you on your victoryin the election held in the Republic of Azerbaijan in February thisyear.
I express my desire to further foster friendship and cooperationbetween our peoples.
I hope that your leadership will continue to bring prosperity toall the people of Azerbaijan.
Respectfully,
Daniel Noboa Azín
Constitutional President of the Republic of Ecuador"
