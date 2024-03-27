Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Visits Russian Embassy In Baku Regarding Terrorist Attack In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, visitedthe Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan and made a note in the MemoryBook regarding the terrorist act that occurred at Crocus City Hall,Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Russian Embassyin Azerbaijan.
It was reported that S. Mustafayev expressed condolences to theAmbassador of Russia in Azerbaijan, Mikhail Yevdokimov, and alsowished a speedy recovery to the injured.
It should be noted that on March 22, a terrorist act occurred atCrocus City Hall.
According to the latest information, 139 people died as a resultof the terrorist act.
MENAFN27032024000195011045ID1108026649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.