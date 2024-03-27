Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 32,414: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 27 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip, from ongoing Israeli attacks, has risen to 32,414, the Palestine Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 81 Palestinians and wounded 93 others, it added.

This brings the total death toll to 32,414, and injuries to 74,787, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year, according to the ministry.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA