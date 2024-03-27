China-Arab States Meeting Due May 30 -- Amb. Al-Najem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Jasem Al-Najem confirmed on Wednesday that China was preparing to host the 10th session of the ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing on May 30.

Al-Najem indicated that Arab foreign ministers plus the Secretary-General of the Arab League would participate in the meeting, according to a statement by Kuwait Embassy in Beijing, received by KUNA.

On his part, Director of the Chinese Ministry's China-Arab States Cooperation Forum Affairs Ambassador Li Chen explained the importance of the upcoming ministerial meeting of the forum. He expressed his hope that Kuwait would participate with a high-level delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, with widespread participation of Arab foreign ministers in the meeting, which will discuss many important issues for both the Chinese and Arab sides, both at the regional and international levels, most notably the Palestinian issue.

The forum will adopt three documents after discussion, which are namely "the Beijing Declaration," "the Joint Statement on the Palestinian Issue," and "the Executive Program of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum between 2024-2026."

These statements came during the annual Iftar dinner held by the embassy earlier this week, with the presence of Arab ambassadors accredited in Beijing and the participation of Li. (end)

