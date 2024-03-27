Japan To Send Special Envoy To Middle East Amid Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 27 (KUNA) -- Japan will send a special envoy to the Middle East as part of its efforts to deal with the current situation surrounding Palestine and Israel, Japan's Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

The government decided to dispatch Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Tsukasa Uemura to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE from March 27 to April 3, where he will meet senior officials of these countries and exchange views on the situation, the ministry said in a press release.

Japan has been making various efforts to calm down the situation as soon as possible, and to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, while closely communicating with the countries and international organizations concerned, the ministry said. (end)

