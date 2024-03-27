Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 3 Palestinians In Jenin City

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed three Palestinians and injured four others in Jenin city, said a medical source on Wednesday. A statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry said that teens Ayman Azouqeh, Mohammad Al-Sabti, and Hazma Arawi were all killed during a drone attack. Israeli forces entered the city this dawn and clashed with members of the Palestinian resistance. (end) nq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.