Lok Sabha Polls: Last Date For Filing Nominations For First Phase Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The last date for filing of nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections will end today while seven candidates so far have filed their nomination papers for the Udhampur-Doda seat.
The elections for 102 Lok Sabha seats in 17 States and four Union Territories including Udhampur seat will be held on April 19 in the first phase.ADVERTISEMENT
According to the news agency KNO, so far seven candidates including Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh of BJP and former minister GM Saroori of Democratic Progressive Azad Party. Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh will file nomination papers today.
The scrutiny of nominations will take place tomorrow and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is March 30.
