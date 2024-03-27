Lok Sabha Polls: Last Date For Filing Nominations For First Phase Today

The elections for 102 Lok Sabha seats in 17 States and four Union Territories including Udhampur seat will be held on April 19 in the first phase.

According to the news agency KNO, so far seven candidates including Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh of BJP and former minister GM Saroori of Democratic Progressive Azad Party. Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh will file nomination papers today.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place tomorrow and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

