Night Temp Rises As Kashmir Braces Up For Wet Spell

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With overnight cloud cover amid forecast for wet spell, night temperature recorded an increase in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 9.5°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 34°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.ADVERTISEMENT
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 8.0°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.7°C against 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal, the official said. Read Also 2 Back-to-back WDs Affecting Kashmir Valley From Today MeT Forecast Dry Weather In Kashmir Valley Till March 27
Kupwara town recorded a low of 7.7°C against 3.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C above normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.0°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.8°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 18.0°C and it was above normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 10.2°C, Batote 13.5°C and Bhaderwah 9.0°C, he said.
“From March 27th evening to 28, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain (in plains)/snow (higher reaches) at many places.”
On March 29, the MeT official said, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at isolated places.
From March 30-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at a few places.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN27032024000215011059ID1108026607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.