Better Late Than Never: Mehbooba On Home Minister's Statement On AFSPA

As a first step, the Central government can release journalists and Kashmiris languishing in jail“without any charges”, she said.

“PDP has consistently demanded the revocation of draconian AFSPA along with a gradual removal of troops. It also formulated an important part of our Agenda of Alliance wholeheartedly agreed upon by BJP. Der aayee durust aaye. Better late than never but only if it isn't jumlebaazi like generating two crore jobs every year or empty promises of depositing 15 lacs into bank accounts,” she said in a post on X.

Shah on Tuesday said the central government will consider revoking the AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with the JK Media Group, Shah also said the government has plans to pull back troops in the Union Territory (UT) and leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police alone.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister hoped that the government would fulfil its commitment in case of AFSPA revocation as it would bring relief to the people of the UT.

“One can only hope that they fulfil their commitment at least in this case since it would bring a huge relief to the people of J&K. To walk the talk perhaps MHA can start by releasing journalists & thousands of young Kashmiri boys currently languishing in jails without any charges or prosecution,” she added.

