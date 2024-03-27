(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



AIM Vaccine submitted the pre-application for clinical trials for novel-process highly-effective human diploid rabies vaccine

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 -together with its subsidiaries,the 'Group')is pleased to announce that the Group has submitted the pre-application for clinical trials for novel-process highly-effective human diploid rabies vaccine on March 24, 2024.Currently, there is a lack of effective clinical treatment for rabies, and therefore post exposure prevention is crucial. The main preventive measures are inoculation of human rabies vaccine and injection of passive immunization agents. The human diploid cell rabies vaccine has natural safety advantages and a broad market space. This time AIM Vaccine submitted a pre-application for clinical trials for novel-process highly-effective human diploid rabies vaccine, which is a major breakthrough.The novel-process highly-effective human diploid rabies vaccine developed by AIM Vaccine became the first to break through the technical bottleneck of low virus titer and small yield in the traditional process, with optimized and innovated purification process, which has notably improved product quality and safety as compared with similar marketed products in China, and has the production capacity for large-scale commercialization.Hashtag: #AIMVaccine

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd.

AIM Vaccine (stock code: 06660) is committed to manufacturing conscientious vaccines and promoting the health of the people. It is the second-largest vaccine group in China and the largest private-sector vaccine group, with a complete industry chain. AIM Vaccine is a leading company in the Chinese vaccine industry and one of the top players in the mRNA vaccine field. As one of the most strictly regulated industries in the country, China has over 40 vaccine production qualifications nationwide. Currently, AIM Vaccine owns four wholly-owned licensed vaccine production companies and three vaccine research institutes. It is one of the only two human vaccine companies in China with strategic resources such as P3 laboratories. AIM Vaccine is also the world's largest manufacturer of hepatitis B vaccines and the second-largest manufacturer of rabies vaccines globally.

AIM Vaccine has a portfolio of 8 commercialized vaccines and 23 vaccines under development, covering the top ten vaccine varieties globally. Its commercialized products have maintained a leading market position for a long time, with sales covering all 31 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in China, reaching over 2,000 district and county-level disease control centers.



