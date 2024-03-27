Medtronic Receives Top Accolade In 3 Countries At Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The cross-country recognition honors exceptional medtech companies in Asia who have gone above and beyond to launch initiatives and serve their customers with groundbreaking innovations. This is the first time that Medtronic Singapore and Malaysia are receiving this top accolade at the Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards, while it is the third consecutive year that Medtronic Philippines has been recognized at the awards ceremony.The company's initiatives that received recognition include the first-in-Medtronic APAC stroke public awareness campaign involving lifestyle influencers, employees, doctors, and patients, through a mix of digital and traditional media channels to reach out to patients and their young caregivers. Medtronic was also acknowledged for its partnership with Southeast Asia's largest cardiac centre, Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), involving joint capacity-building efforts and the set up of a center of excellence to introduce new therapies, clinical research and new initiatives around cardiac and vascular care advancement. At the same time, Medtronic's efforts in continuously introducing innovative technology that help bring about better patient outcomes were recognized through its launch of the advanced hybrid closed-loop system insulin pump in Philippines.'At Medtronic, we have always worked closely with our partners to improve patient access to healthcare. Our win in the three categories shows how we are working across the entire spectrum of patients, healthcare professionals, hospitals and employees to increase disease knowledge and introduce innovative technologies that can bring help elevate healthcare landscape in Asia Pacific. The recognition is testament to our unwavering commitment to continue supporting patients and alleviate pain, restore health, extend life for the communities that we serve,' Jennifer Cho, Vice President & Managing Director, Island Southeast Asia, Medtronic.Hashtag: #Medtronic--br- style='margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px' src='https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/generic_link.png' width='24' height='24' data-no-lazy='1'>

About Medtronic

