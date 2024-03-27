Formula E Races Into Asphalt 9: Legends With Time-Limited Events Ahead Of Tokyo E-Prix

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



In an expansion of their partnership, Formula E is integrating into Asphalt 9: Legends, the globally renowned racing game by Gameloft. Launching with a series of time-limited events (TLEs) starting this weekend on Asphalt 9: Legends' Osaka track, to celebrate the eagerly anticipated Tokyo E-Prix, the collaboration introduces the Formula E GEN2 car with a special edition Asphalt livery into the game's tracks.

London, Dubai and Riyadh, 27th March 2024:

This collaboration is set to launch ahead of the eagerly anticipated Tokyo E-Prix on Saturday 30 March, with time-limited events that will bring the high-octane excitement of electric street racing to the game's 9.5 million monthly active users.



Starting from 28 March to 6 April on Asphalt 9: Legends' Osaka track, players will have the chance to race the Formula E GEN2 car on existing game tracks, adorned with a special edition Asphalt livery. The integration will also feature at the Tokyo E-Prix Gaming Arena in the Allianz Fan Village on 29-30 March, where fans on-site will be among the first to engage with Formula E in this dynamic new way.



The Formula E TLEs are scheduled to run in conjunction with race weekends, maximizing fan engagement by synchronizing virtual and real-world racing excitement, with further in-game events scheduled for the Portland and London races. Players who successfully complete the GEN2 challenges across the three Formula E TLEs will unlock the GEN2 car permanently, adding a unique piece of electric racing to their in-game garage.



This initiative marks a significant moment for both Formula E and Asphalt 9: Legends, blending the thrill of real-world electric motorsport with the fantasy and arcade excitement of virtual racing. Gameloft's Asphalt 9: Legends, launched in 2018 as the 15th game in the celebrated Asphalt series, continues to be a leader in the racing game genre. Whilst available on all mainstream platforms, its fantasy arcade style, realistic cars, exaggerated tracks, and engaging gameplay has made Asphalt 9: Legends one of the largest mobile racing games on the planet.

Sanjay Shivaram, Strategy & Media Programme Director, Formula E said: 'This is a thrilling continuation of our partnership with Gameloft's Asphalt series. By introducing Formula E into Asphalt 9: Legends, we're not only launching into one of the largest mobile racing games globally, and reaching an engaged audience, but also offering fans new, authentic ways to experience the excitement of electric racing, building a vibrant community. We're especially excited for the first event over the Tokyo E-Prix and look forward to further engaging with fans at events in Portland and London later this season.'



Ignacio Marin, Asphalt 9: Legends Game Manager, Gameloft, said: 'This is such a natural collaboration as both Asphalt and Formula E share the same mindset of pushing the limits and striving to always be at the forefront. We're very excited to bring an experience to our fans that goes beyond the game, and to continue the real-life thrill at home for the race-goers. We're looking forward to seeing how our players handle the car once the first event start.'



This partnership is expected to drive fan engagement across both the gaming and motorsport communities, showcasing the convergence of digital entertainment and electric racing. Fans and gamers alike are invited to join the Asphalt 9: Legends community and partake in the Formula E time-limited events for a chance to race the future of motorsport.