TDP Demands Action Against YSRCP After Seizure Of Freebies

(MENAFN- IANS) Tirupati, March 27 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has urged the Election Commission of India to take action over a huge dump of freebies allegedly meant for distribution among voters by the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Goods like wrist watches, dummy EVMs, umbrellas, grinders, cookers, speakers, cell phone covers, carrying pictures of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP's poll symbol were found in a warehouse in Srikalahasti Assembly constituency.

The TDP said its cadres uncovered a large quantity of materials belonging to the YSRCP, which were procured and stockpiled to unlawfully influence voters in favour of the ruling party.

It claimed that after a protest by its leaders for eight hours, the Election Commission officials inspected the old FCI warehouse.

In his complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, TDP general secretary and polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah sought action against district Collector, District Superintendent of Police, and the local Returning Officer for alleged dereliction of duties.

He also demanded against YSRCP's contesting candidates and leaders for their attempts to induce voters.

Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, TDP candidate from Srikalahasti Assembly constituency, claimed that there are three more warehouses with sealed material.

"We believe that these materials may contain cash. We demand that the boxes should be opened by the Election Commission officials in front of us. We have informed the Revenue Division Office, but there has been no response from them," he said.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that Jagan Mohan Reddy's defeat is certain even if he is to give one kilogram of gold to every house.

He said that since the YSRCP leaders have already come to a decision that it is not possible to win the polls, they are making attempts to lure the electorate by offering some gifts.