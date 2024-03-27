Qatari exchange houses increase fees for international money transfers to USD5.48

(MENAFN) Exchange houses throughout Qatar have recently announced a rise in fees for international money transfers, with an additional QR5 fee imposed on each transaction. Previously, the fee for remittances to Asian countries such as India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka was QR15 per transaction, but it has now been increased to QR20 (USD5.48).



This adjustment applies to both physical branches and online transactions, as confirmed by an official at a local remittance house. Additionally, for remittances to European countries, the fee structure typically varies depending on the specific products and services offered.



The decision to increase fees was reportedly approved by representatives of local exchange companies after nearly two decades without any adjustments. According to officials from these exchange houses, the fee hike aims to offset some of the significant costs incurred by the companies due to the expansion of their services to meet the demands of the local market. Furthermore, it is intended to ensure that these companies can continue to provide high-quality and competitive services to their customers.



A report from Al Sharq highlighted that this measure is part of a broader strategy to align fees with the evolving needs of the market while also supporting the sustainability and growth of exchange companies in Qatar.

