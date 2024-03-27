Dollar rises, Japanese yen weakens amid Japanese finance minister's caution

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the dollar experienced a modest uptick as traders eagerly awaited indications of the Federal Reserve's policy stance, while the yen faced downward pressure following remarks from the Japanese Finance Minister regarding potential measures to address the currency's weakness. The focus of investors remains on whether the US central bank will proceed with the anticipated three interest rate cuts this year, particularly in light of persistent inflation and robust economic growth.



The dollar index edged higher following the release of data revealing that US factory orders for durable goods surpassed expectations in February. This positive economic indicator, coupled with continued optimism surrounding corporate spending on equipment and growth prospects for the first quarter, bolstered confidence in the resilience of the US economy. Adam Patton, chief currency strategist at Forex Live in Toronto, noted the market's keen scrutiny for signs of weakness in the US economy, highlighting the challenge of identifying such indicators amidst ongoing positive data releases.



The dollar index recorded a marginal increase of 0.06 percent, reaching 104.28, while the euro softened by 0.05 percent to USD1.0831. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen depreciated by 0.09 percent to 151.52 against the dollar, relinquishing its earlier gains. Despite the recent announcement by the Bank of Japan to terminate the eight-year-long negative interest rate policy, the yen has continued to face downward pressure, reflecting concerns about its weakness in the global currency markets.



Amidst the evolving economic landscape and monetary policy considerations, currency markets remain dynamic and sensitive to shifts in economic data and central bank announcements. The interplay between geopolitical developments, economic fundamentals, and monetary policy decisions will continue to shape currency movements in the near term, influencing investor sentiment and market dynamics.

