Gold prices rise on decline of dollar ahead of release of US inflation data

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, gold prices experienced a slight uptick, supported by a dip in the value of the dollar, as investors shifted their attention to upcoming US inflation data. In spot transactions, gold saw a modest increase of 0.1 percent, reaching USD2,172.82 per ounce, while US gold futures registered a marginal decline of 0.1 percent, settling at USD2,173.70 per ounce.



The decline in the dollar index by 0.3 percent against a basket of major currencies contributed to the attractiveness of gold for investors holding other currencies, as purchasing the precious metal became relatively less expensive. Notably, gold prices had surged to record levels in the preceding week following indications from policymakers at the Federal Reserve regarding their intent to implement interest rate cuts totaling three-quarters of a percentage point by the close of 2024, despite recent spikes in inflation readings.



With anticipation building for the release of US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data later in the week, investors are keen to gain insights into the trajectory of inflation, which could potentially influence the timing of the US central bank's first interest rate adjustment this year. Projections suggest that the index is expected to increase by 0.3 percent in February, thereby maintaining the annual rate at 2.8 percent.



Market sentiment, as reflected in CME Group's Fed Watch service, indicates a prevailing expectation among traders that there is a 70 percent likelihood of the US central bank commencing interest rate cuts as early as June. Such a move would effectively lower the opportunity cost of holding gold, bolstering its appeal as an investment asset amidst a climate of economic uncertainty and fluctuating monetary policy dynamics.



