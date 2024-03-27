Cultural Forum Rebrands As Pravasi Welfare & Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Celebrating a decade of vibrant social-cultural activities, Cultural Forum, an association actively participates and conducts cultural and social service activities in Qatar among the expat community renamed as Pravasi Welfare & Cultural Forum.

The forum will continue its successful journey of social services under the name Pravasi Welfare & Cultural Forum. Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Indian Embassy, officially announced the renaming in a gathering of community leaders at ICC Ashoka Hall. The event was attended by prominent personalities of social, cultural, commercial and media sectors in Qatar.

Deputy Chief of Mission Sandeep Kumar wished that through the new change, the expatriate community would be supported by expanding its activities to more areas.

Sachin Dinkar, Indian Embassy First Secretary was the Chief Guest.

R Chandramohan, Pravasi Welfare State President presided the ceremony. Dr. Taj Aluva, Advisory Committee Chairman, introduced and explained the transition process. AP Manikandan - ICC President, Shanavas Bawa - ICBF President, EP. Abdur Rahman - ISC President, Mohan Kumar - ICC General Secretary, Muhammad Kunhi - ICBF Secretary, Rasheed Ali, Sadiq Chennadan, Majeed Ali, Najla Najeeb - Vice Presidents of Pravasi Welfare, Shafi Moozhikal, Ahmed Shafi, Tazeen Amin - General Secretaries of Pravasi Welfare, Sharif Chirakal – Secretary of Pravasi Welfare, Sasidhara Panicker, Rasheed Ahmed, Thomas Zakaria, Muhammad Rafi, other Indian Embassy Apex body office bearers, leaders of various communities also attended the event.

