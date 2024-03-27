The Impact Of The Baltimore Bridge Disaster

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "THE VIDEO footage of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge was shocking. At around 1.30am on March 26th, when a container ship rammed into it, the central section of the 1.6-mile (2.6km) structure collapsed into the Patapsco river below, sending people and vehicles into the water. Workers repairing potholes were on the bridge at the time. Underwater drones, sonar and infrared tools show several vehicles submerged in the river.“Never would you think that you would see...the Key Bridge tumble down like that,” Baltimore's mayor, Brandon Scott, told reporters.“It looked like something out of an action movie.”

MENAFN27032024007365015876ID1108026420