Jackpot Result: Someone In New Jersey Has Just Won ₹9,166 Crore In Mega Millions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jackpot result: An unnamed person in New Jersey has won the $1.1-billion ( ₹9,166-crore) Mega Millions jackpot, as per The Spectator Index. This is one of the biggest wins in the history of the lottery contest Read: UAE raffle draw: Tamil Nadu man wins jackpot, will get monthly ₹5.5 lakh for 25 yearsThe winning candidate, as reported by USA Today, had the option to take home $537.5 million ( ₹4,478 crore) in cash January 2021, someone in Michigan won $1.050 billion ( ₹8,747 crore). A winning ticket in Illinois won $1.34 billion ( ₹11,116 crore) in July 2022. In January 2023, an individual from Maine won $1.35 billion ( ₹11,124 crore). A ticket from South Carolina won $1.537 billion ( ₹12,804 crore) in October 2018 Read: Florida lottery ticket secures $1.58 billion prize, yields $493.5 million after tax deductionsThe highest jackpot amount so far has gone to a person in Florida. In August 2023, the winning ticket won $1.602 billion ( ₹13,347 crore).How to play Mega MillionsMega Millions is a jackpot game in the US. People can play the game after buying a ticket from petrol pumps, local convenience stores and grocery stores. Additionally, the tickets are also available online Read: Jackpot worth ₹8,206 crore goes to lucky winner: One of the biggest ever in Powerball historyPeople are supposed to choose six numbers. Five numbers, ranging from 1 to 70, are in white balls. One special number between 1 and 25 is in the gold Mega Ball. This time, the winning numbers were: 11, 22, 7, 29, 38 and Megaball 4.Those who are confused about choosing their lucky numbers can choose an Easy Pick or a Quick Pick. In that case, the computer will auto-generate a number for the user.(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
MENAFN27032024007365015876ID1108026408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.