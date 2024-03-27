Jackpot Result: Someone In New Jersey Has Just Won ₹9,166 Crore In Mega Millions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jackpot result: An unnamed person in New Jersey has won the $1.1-billion ( ₹9,166-crore) Mega Millions jackpot, as per The Spectator Index. This is one of the biggest wins in the history of the lottery contest Read: UAE raffle draw: Tamil Nadu man wins jackpot, will get monthly ₹5.5 lakh for 25 yearsThe winning candidate, as reported by USA Today, had the option to take home $537.5 million ( ₹4,478 crore) in cash January 2021, someone in Michigan won $1.050 billion ( ₹8,747 crore). A winning ticket in Illinois won $1.34 billion ( ₹11,116 crore) in July 2022. In January 2023, an individual from Maine won $1.35 billion ( ₹11,124 crore). A ticket from South Carolina won $1.537 billion ( ₹12,804 crore) in October 2018 Read: Florida lottery ticket secures $1.58 billion prize, yields $493.5 million after tax deductionsThe highest jackpot amount so far has gone to a person in Florida. In August 2023, the winning ticket won $1.602 billion ( ₹13,347 crore).How to play Mega MillionsMega Millions is a jackpot game in the US. People can play the game after buying a ticket from petrol pumps, local convenience stores and grocery stores. Additionally, the tickets are also available online Read: Jackpot worth ₹8,206 crore goes to lucky winner: One of the biggest ever in Powerball historyPeople are supposed to choose six numbers. Five numbers, ranging from 1 to 70, are in white balls. One special number between 1 and 25 is in the gold Mega Ball. This time, the winning numbers were: 11, 22, 7, 29, 38 and Megaball 4.Those who are confused about choosing their lucky numbers can choose an Easy Pick or a Quick Pick. In that case, the computer will auto-generate a number for the user.(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

