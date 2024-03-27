Delhi's First Assembly Session Without CM Today, Focus On Arvind Kejriwal's Order From Custody

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today marks the first assembly meeting in Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody in connection with a case involving the liquor policy.

Kejriwal has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 28.

The second order that Kejriwal made from jail, requesting the provision of free medications and pathology testing at government-run Mohalla clinics, will be the main topic of discussion. The Delhi Assembly will meet on Wednesday, according to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, hours after Kejriwal gave him instructions to handle the medication shortage.

"Tomorrow is the session of the Delhi Assembly. The Chief Secretary has been ordered to inform the status of free medicines and free tests in hospitals and mohalla clinics and if there is any deficiency, then come up with a complete plan to correct it. So that I can inform the assembly," he said in a post on X.

He stated that despite being imprisoned, Arvind Kejriwal thinks that Delhi residents should not have any trouble accessing free medical examinations and medications at government hospitals and Mohalla clinics.

In the assembly today, the Health Minister will respond to questions regarding the plan to provide free tests and medicines. He will also present the status of Mohalla clinics, and what prompted the Chief Minister to announce this remedial measure.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Minister Atishi delivered the Chief Minister's first directive from within the lock-up. According to Atishi, Kejriwal requested that appropriate water supply be provided to places experiencing shortages, as well as that sewer problems be addressed. The ED detained the Chief Minister late on Thursday night in a corruption case related to the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy.

Previously, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were detained in this matter. The AAP has dismissed all claims and accused the BJP-led Centre of utilizing investigative agencies for political purposes