RO Filtered Water Is Not The Healthiest Option For You, Warns Experts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The prevalent belief that reverse osmosis (RO) filtered water is the best option for consumption may not be true, according to experts. At a recent webinar on water technology and management, Dr Atul V Maldhure, Principal scientist from CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute in Nagpur, cautioned that completely removing essential dissolved solids from water could pose risks to health.

Dr Maldhure emphasized that while RO systems effectively eliminate impurities, they also strip water of beneficial minerals such as calcium and magnesium. The recommended level of total dissolved solids in treated water, according to him, should be maintained at 200-250 milligrams per liter to ensure essential mineral content.

Echoing these concerns, Dr Anil Arora, head of gastroenterology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, suggested opting for boiled water post-filtration to retain necessary minerals and eliminate harmful contaminants like nitrates. He pointed out instances from Czechoslovakia and Slovakia, where prolonged dependence on RO water resulted in various health issues including muscle fatigue, cramps, and memory loss due to mineral deficiencies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also issued warnings against the indiscriminate use of RO filters, highlighting the adverse effects of prolonged consumption of mineral-depleted, acidic water on human health. WHO recommends a specific minimum content of essential minerals such as calcium, bicarbonate, and magnesium in drinking water.

Dr Ashwini Setya, senior consultant in gastroenterology at Medanta Hospital, emphasized the importance of trace minerals present in water, which play crucial roles in bodily functions including hormone and enzyme regulation. Deprivation of these minerals, he warned, could lead to fatigue, weakened immunity, and a host of health issues.

A study examining the long-term effects of RO water consumption found correlations with conditions like osteoporosis, arthritis, depression, and hair loss.

In 2022, the Supreme Court intervened in a National Green Tribunal directive that aimed to restrict RO purifiers in areas where the total dissolved solids (TDS) level in water fell below 500 milligrams per litre. The issue of regulating water purification systems, including RO filters, falls under the purview of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), though recent RTI inquiries revealed a lack of comprehensive testing for the quality of RO water by major manufacturers.

While there is no perfect solution to address the concerns raised by RO filtration systems, experts suggest a cautious approach, advocating for measures such as boiling water post-filtration to maintain a balance between purity and mineral content, thereby safeguarding public health.