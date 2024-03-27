Kerala Lottery Results Summer Bumper BR-96 March 27 2024: Who Will Hit Jackpot Worth Rs 10 Crore ?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce Summer Bumper BR-96 results on Wednesday (Mar 27). The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky ticket for the second prize will get Rs 50 lakh. The winners of the third prize will be getting Rs 5 lakh.





Cost of the ticket:

Rs 250

Time of results:

2.00 pm

Total:

54 Lakh Tickets

Check the full prize structure of Summer Bumper BR-96:

1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

Apart from the official website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners of the Summer Bumper BR-96 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

