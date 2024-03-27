Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chandni Chowk Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Vote Share And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One of the National Capital Territory of Delhi's seven parliamentary seats is Chandni Chowk. There are 655,911 female voters and 791,317 male voters at Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. Most of the core concerns are shared by the ten assembly constituencies that make up the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.



These include unapproved encroachments, heavy traffic on the roads, inadequate basic infrastructure, lack of water, and problems with ceilings. Some of the most well-known political figures in the nation, including Congressmen Kapil Sibal, Vijay Goyal, and Radha Raman, have opposed elections from Chandni Chowk, one of the oldest and original electoral seats in the nation.

From 1957 to 2019, a total of 15 Lok Sabha elections have been held in Chandni Chowk.

Of them, the BJP has won here five times, and the Congress (INC) has won nine times. With 2,00,710 votes (59.67%) out of a total of 780,445 votes, Sibal won the 2009 election in this location. Vijendra Gupta, the BJP candidate, received 265,003 (33.96%) votes to take second place. Muhammad Mustakeem of the BSP was only able to secure 26,486 (3.39%) of the total votes cast.

Who are main contender or political parties in fray?

The BJP has chosen Praveen Khandelwal as its candidate for the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, replacing Harsh Vardhan.

2019 election results:

Dr. Harsh Vardhan of the BJP won the Chandni Chowk seat in the Lok Sabha elections for the second time in a row. He was voted in with 519,055. AAP candidate Pankaj Kumar Gupta earned 144,551 votes, while Congressman Jay Prakash Agarwal won 290,910 votes.

2014 Election Results

Dr Harsh Vardhan of the BJP, Ashutosh of the AAP, and Congress veteran Kapil Sibal ran from here in 2014. Harsh Vardhan won the election with 437,938 votes, narrowly surpassing his nearest challenger by 363 votes. Congress' Kapil Sibal finished third with 176,206 votes.

