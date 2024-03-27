Lok Sabha Elections 2024: East Delhi Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Vote Share And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lok Sabha elections in the East Delhi constituency will be held this year. The Election Commission of India announced the dates for voting and the results of the East Delhi Lok Sabha election on March 16.

East Delhi Parliamentary constituency is one of the 7 Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies in NCT of Delhi.

It includes Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara.

When will this seat vote?

Elections for the East Delhi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency in the National Capital Territory of Delhi will take place in May of this year. The voting date is May 25th (Phase 6).

When will the results be out?

The results date for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the East Delhi seat is June 4th.

Which parties or individuals are main contenders?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar will contest the Lok Sabha polls from East Delhi seat. The party will contest four of the seven seats in Delhi in alliance with the Congress. The BJP fielded former East Delhi mayor Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi seat.

2019 election results

Currently serving as East Delhi's MP is Gautam Gambhir. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gautam Gambhir of the BJP won the East Delhi seat with 696156 votes, while Arvinder Singh Lovely of the INC received 304934 votes. With a margin of 391222 votes, Gautam Gambhir secured an overwhelming win.

Winner:

Gautam Gambhir

Party:

BJP

Total voters: 1258195

Voter turnout: 61.7 %

Votes:

696156

Voter percentage: 34 %



Runner up: Arvinder Singh Lovely

Party: INC

Total voters:

1258195

Voter turnout:

61.7 %

Votes:

304934

Voter percentage: 15 %



2nd runner up: Atishi

Party: AAP

Total voters:

1258195

Voter turnout: 61.7 %

Votes:

219328

Voter percentage:

11 %



2014 elections results

In the 2014 East Delhi Lok Sabha election, Maheish Girri of the BJP won with 572202 votes. Rajmohan Gandhi's AAP came in second place, receiving 381739 votes. There were 1196731 registered voters in East Delhi in 2014.

