Will Sara Ali Khan Join Politics? Here's What We Know

Sara Ali Khan, whose back-to-back two films, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, were released this month, has opened up about her political aspirations. Here's what she said.

Sara Ali Khan's much-discussed OTT flicks Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan were released in March, making her busy.

Both flicks showed the actress trying something new. Her first suspense thriller was MM, but she played freedom warrior Usha Mehta in AWMW.

Sara Ali Khan was asked to affirm or reject several claims against her by Netflix India standup comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi.



Responding to a statement that suggested, "Somewhere down the line, Sara wants to join politics," the actress said, "Yes, she does."

Sara holds a degree in history and political science from Columbia University. This is not the first time she has expressed an interest in politics.

In a 2019 interview, Sara expressed her interest in politics, saying, "I have a degree in history and political science, so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life."

"But it's not a backup plan. I am not leaving, and if people will allow me to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long I can,"

