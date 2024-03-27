Kerala: 'Fed Up Of Life...' Said Woman Doctor Before Ending Her Life In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The suicide note of Dr Abhirami Balakrishnan (30) who committed suicide in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Mar 26) evening was recovered by the police. The senior resident doctor of the Medical College Hospital was found dead at her rented flat at PT Chacko Nagar. She is a native of Vellanadu.

The suicide note stated that no one else was responsible for her death and that she was fed up with her life.



The post-mortem process will be completed and the body will be brought home soon.

The family said that they were not aware of any kind of problem she faced. The family members said that Abhirami had no particular reason to commit suicide. It is not yet clear what happened. The police are trying to collect more information from colleagues and friends and conduct an investigation.



Abhirami reportedly committed suicide around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. When Abhirami was unreachable by phone, her mother, Ramadevi, informed the owner of the house. Upon their arrival, they discovered Abhirami unconscious in her room after breaking through the rear windows. Abhirami was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away. She was residing as a paying guest near the medical college for three years. The preliminary assessment suggests that an overdose of anesthesia medication may have caused her death.

Abhirami married Pratheesh Raghu, a resident of Ramankulangara, Kollam six months ago. He is also a doctor by profession.



The Medical College police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death and have initiated an investigation. Dr. Balakrishnan had previously completed her MBBS at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.