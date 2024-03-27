VIRAL PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor Takes Archery Classes As He Gears Up For His Role As Lord Ram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. The actor is working hard to fit in the role and has been doing all kinds of hard work such as doing headstands and has reportedly left nonveg. Now a few pictures are circulating on social media of him taking archery training. Ranbir was photographed standing alongside his archery tutor, and arrows were placed on the table to provide additional evidence of the training session.

Also read: What is Hope Gala? The event which Alia Bhatt will host in London

The post

Also read:

Shraddha Kapoor to Disha Patani, celebs stun award show in best outfits

'Ramayana' cast

Although nothing official has been out, as per reports, Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram. Jahnvi Kapoor or Sai Pallavi will portray Sita. Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Bobby Deol as Kumbhakarna, Sunny Deol as Hanuman. KGF's Yash will reportedly play Ravana. Naveen Polishetty or Ravi Dubey as Laxman. Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Lara Dutta is likely to play Kaikeyi.

