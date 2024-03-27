Nissan reduces EVs manufacturing costs by 30 percent to boost competitiveness against Chinese competitors

(MENAFN) In response to mounting competition from Chinese rivals in the electric car market, Nissan is embarking on a strategic initiative to slash manufacturing costs of its electric vehicles by a significant 30 percent. The Japanese automotive giant, in collaboration with partners like France's Renault and Honda, has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at confronting the challenges posed by declining sales in China's auto industry, particularly in the realm of profitable and affordable electric vehicles.



After grappling with delays, Nissan revealed its long-awaited business plan, delineating a roadmap for navigating the transition to electric vehicles while ensuring the financial viability of its operations. Despite its comparatively modest annual sales volume of less than 4 million vehicles, Nissan is determined to finance the development costs of new technologies and emerge as a competitive force in the electric vehicle sector. Central to this strategy is an ambitious target to boost annual sales by one million units by the conclusion of fiscal year 2026.



Underpinning this growth agenda is an extensive product lineup, with Nissan set to roll out 30 models over the next three years, approximately half of which will be electric or hybrid cars. In the context of China, the company plans to introduce 8 new energy vehicles while commencing exports of locally manufactured cars from the coming year. In North America, Nissan is eyeing a significant sales uptick of 330,000 units by fiscal year 2026 compared to 2023, with India poised to emerge as a crucial hub for car exports.



In addition to expanding its product portfolio, Nissan is also charting a course towards technological innovation, with plans to introduce an electric car powered by solid-state batteries by fiscal year 2028. This forward-looking approach underscores Nissan's commitment to staying ahead of the curve in an increasingly dynamic and competitive automotive landscape, as it seeks to carve out a sustainable and profitable niche in the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

MENAFN27032024000045015682ID1108026344