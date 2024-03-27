Japan's finance minister issues stern warning as yen falls to 34-year low against dollar

(MENAFN) Following the Japanese yen's tumble to a 34-year low against the US dollar, Japan's finance minister delivered his most forceful caution yet, suggesting that authorities may resort to "decisive measures" in response. This phrase, reminiscent of past government interventions, was last employed by Minister Shunichi Suzuki in the autumn of 2022 during Japan's previous market intervention aimed at halting the yen's depreciation.



Suzuki's remarks came on Tuesday, shortly after the dollar surged on the back of robust US economic data, driving the Japanese yen to its lowest level in 34 years and reigniting discussions of official market intervention. During the Asian session on Wednesday, the yen was trading at 151.97 to the dollar, having depreciated by approximately 0.2 percent. This value dipped below the threshold of 151.94 to the dollar, the level at which Japanese authorities intervened in October 2022 by purchasing the currency. This marks the yen's weakest performance since the mid-1990s.



In response to the yen's decline, Suzuki emphasized that the government is closely monitoring market movements with utmost seriousness. The yen's current trajectory raises concerns not only domestically but also garners attention on the international stage, prompting discussions about potential government actions to address its weakening value.

