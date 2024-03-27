Construction Management Awards 2024 Now Open For Nomination

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) New award categories in Civil Project to recognise local infrastructure teams and experts HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2024 - Organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers ("HKICM"), the biennial 5th "Construction Management Awards 2024" (CMA) is open for nomination until 7 June 2024. In additional to conventional award categories in building projects, CMA this year has introduced new categories in C ivil P rojects to recognise teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to all kinds of local infrastructure civil works and projects.
Since its inauguration in 2015, CMA has been driving the development of professionalism in the industry and attracting newcomers through recognising professionals from the wider industry such as construction managers, site managers and engineers. It has received overwhelming attention and attracted high quality submissions from contesting parties. In its fifth edition this year, CMA has raised its bar again with the aim of pushing the boundaries of industry experts and standards.
New categories in civil in response to trends in local development
Based on government predictions, the total expenses on construction works in the next few years by public and private sectors will reach HKD300 billion p.a., indicating a strong demand in manpower and volume. Construction Management Awards 2024 has introduced new team and individual award categories in civil projects to recognise the contributions by professional experts and encourage the sharing of best practices and knowledge. These categories accept nominations from all kinds of civil projects, including public works and all infrastructure construction, with a total contract value of over HKD200 billion to reflect project complexity and exceptional requirements.
Awards evolve with time to help Hong Kong construction industry raise its standard
The Excellent Construction Team Award has earned extensive regards from the industry over the past few CMA editions. In this edition the Award will focus on building projects with a contract value of over HKD200 billion to reflect the needs of local urban development in the next few years.
Cr Terence MANG , President of Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers mentions, "The Government's enthusiasm in launching various urban development and infrastructure projects means that Hong Kong will kick off different kinds of works projects in the very near future. Through these awards, HKICM recognises outstanding professionals and management teams who have played key roles in the construction industry, thereby raising the overall standard of the industry and increasing the visibility of construction professionals, which ultimately attracts more talents to drive the long-term development of Hong Kong."
Key dates
Award Categories
| Date
| Item
| 20 March 2024 (Wednesday)
| Open for nomination
| 7 June 2024 (Friday) 5pm
| Nomination close
| 17 August 2024 (Saturday) and
24 August 2024 (Saturday)
| Team presentation to the jury panel
| Mid-September 2024
| Finalist announcement
| 18 November 2024 (Monday)
| HKICM 27th Anniversary Dinner cum Construction Management Awards 2024 Presentation Ceremony
The Construction Management Awards 2024 is now open for nominations to the following individual and team categories. Excellent Construction Team Award – Civil Project
Contract value of nominated projects must exceed HKD200 billion Nominated teams are required to enroll in all the following six individual categories (A to F) Only one Grand Award will be presented in each category. Other shortlisted projects will be presented with Distinction / Merits.
Individual award categories open for nomination:
Construction Manager Award
Site Manager Award
Technical Manager
Engineer Award
EHS Officer Award
Construction Supervisor Award Excellent Construction Team Award – Building Project
Contract value of nominated projects must exceed HKD200 billion Nominated teams are required to enroll in all the following five individual categories (A to E) Only one Grand Award will be presented in each category. Other shortlisted projects will be presented with Distinction / Merits.
Individual award categories open for nomination:
Construction Manager Award
Site Manager Award
Engineer Award
EHS Officer Award
Construction Supervisor Award Young Construction Manager Award
Young construction manager (born after 7 June 1984) who has taken a leading role in project management and has outstanding performance.
Outstanding Achievement Award
To be appointed by HKICM to honour the recipient's contribution to the industry Jury Panel Head Juror – Civil Project:
Mr. Michael FONG , JP, Director of Civil Engineering & Development, Civil Engineering & Development Department Jury Panel
(in alphabetical order of surnames):
Prof Jack Cheng, Associate Head of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Mr Alex HO, Director – Industry Development, Construction Industry Council Mr LEUNG Siu Kong, Eddie. Principal of Government Engineering/Railway Development, Government Engineering/Railway Development M r MOK Wing Cheong, JP, Director of Drainage Services, Drainage Services Department Ir Simon NG, Chairman of Civil Division, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Prof C S Poon, Head of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Head Juror – Building Project:
Ms. YU Clarice, JP , Director of Buildings, Buildings Department Jury Panel
(in alphabetical order of surnames):
Mr CHONG Kin Lit Paul, BBS, MH, Life President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited Sr Eddie LAM, MH, President, The Hong Kong Construction Association S r Robin Leung, Senior Vice-President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Mr LI Kiu Yin, Michael, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department
Cr Terence MANG, President, The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers Ir Prof Michael YAM, Head of Department of Building and Real Estate, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Ir Tony ZA Wai Gin, Chairman of Building Division, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers
For more information about the award, eligibility and nomination, please visit:
MENAFN27032024003551001712ID1108026309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.