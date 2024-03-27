WOW Summit Hong Kong VIP And Business Networking Tickets Selling Fast

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2024 - WOW Summit is a leading global Web3 event that unites distinguished industry titans, esteemed government officials, visionary funds, venture capitalists, NFT and digital artists, entrepreneurs, and multinational corporations. The Summit drives the innovative trajectory of Web3, covering cutting-edge trends and innovations in technology. It explores themes including the Web2 - Web3 transition, CBDCs, regulatory landscapes, asset tokenization, and the societal impact of blockchain and DLT technologies.





WOW Summit Hong Kong

The event, set to take place on March 26 and 27 at AsiaWorld Expo, Hong Kong, promises to be a groundbreaking convergence of industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries in the world of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital assets.



The list of esteemed speakers includes Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, The Government of Hong Kong SAR; John Cahill, COO, Asia, Galaxy Digital; Stacey-Ann Pearson, Head of Web3 - APAC, AWS; Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO – RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO); Bugra Celik, Director, Digital Assets, Global Private Banking & Wealth Director HSBC; Stefan Rust, Founder, Truflation; Michael Lau, SVP, Global Head of Sales at Bullish; Lennix Lai, Managing Director, OKX; Kevin Lee, CEO, Gate; Neil Tan, Chairman, FinTech Association of Hong Kong; Ben Caselin, CMO, VALR; Angelina Kwan, CEO, Stratford Finance Limited.



Attention business leaders, decision-makers, C-suite executives, thought leaders, and networking enthusiasts - WOW Summit Hong Kong VIP and Business Networking tickets are selling out quickly. This is the last chance to enhance connections and access exclusive benefits.



Unparalleled networking opportunities await:



VIP Ticket - US$ 2499





Access to both the exhibition and conference areas



Premium networking app access



Connect with all attendee categories, including speakers and VIPs, via the app

Closing party access



Business Networking Ticket - US$ 499

Last call to be part of an unparalleled networking experience. Secure the ticket today and join the WOW Summit Hong Kong.